2009 Pontiac Solstice

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2DR Conv

2DR Conv

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9230812
  • Stock #: 1244T
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B39Y107716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 PONTIAC SOLSTICE 5SPD FUN LITTLE CAR CAME FROM BC RUST FREE WON'T FIND A CLEANER ONE AROUND. THIS CAR HAS A 3M PROTECTIVE FILM ON IT SO YOU WON'T GET ANY ROCK CHIPS ON THE HIGHWAY.  THIS CAR HAS A CLEAN CARFAX  WITH NO HITS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

