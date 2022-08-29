$14,499+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2009 Pontiac Solstice
2DR Conv
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
91,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9230812
- Stock #: 1244T
- VIN: 1G2MB35B39Y107716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black+Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 PONTIAC SOLSTICE 5SPD FUN LITTLE CAR CAME FROM BC RUST FREE WON'T FIND A CLEANER ONE AROUND. THIS CAR HAS A 3M PROTECTIVE FILM ON IT SO YOU WON'T GET ANY ROCK CHIPS ON THE HIGHWAY. THIS CAR HAS A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO HITS SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
