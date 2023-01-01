$8,991+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
2.4L
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1375
- Mileage 216,163 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
****FUEL EFFICIENT TOYOTA MATRIX COUSIN IS HERE! AUTOMATIC, POWERED BY TOYOTA POWERPLANT 2.4 4 CYL ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, 17 INCH CHROME WHEELS, FOLDING REAR SEATS, BLACK INTERIOR, BODY COLORED BUMPERS AND TRIM, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SERVICE, 2 KEYS, MB INSPECTION AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT 8,991$+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Cargo area floor mat, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front / rear, Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V front, Power steering, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / in floor / organizer, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 4.31, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Phone: hands free, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
