2009 Pontiac Vibe

216,163 KM

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

216,163KM
Used
VIN 5Y2SP67069Z467400

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1375
  • Mileage 216,163 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

****FUEL EFFICIENT TOYOTA MATRIX COUSIN IS HERE! AUTOMATIC, POWERED BY TOYOTA POWERPLANT 2.4 4 CYL ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, 17 INCH CHROME WHEELS, FOLDING REAR SEATS, BLACK INTERIOR, BODY COLORED BUMPERS AND TRIM, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SERVICE, 2 KEYS, MB INSPECTION AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT 8,991$+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Cargo area floor mat, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front / rear, Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V front, Power steering, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / in floor / organizer, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 4.31, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Phone: hands free, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cargo Area Light

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Convenience

External temperature display

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Radio data system
Solar-tinted glass
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Satellite communications: OnStar
Total speakers: 4
Phone: hands free
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: flat
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Wheels: steel
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Axle ratio: 4.31
Wheel covers: full
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Power outlet(s): 115V front / 12V front
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in dash / in floor / organizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

