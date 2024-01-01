$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD - PRIVATE SALE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
67,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67879Z400939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,877 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- Very low mileage; 67,877 KMs
- Grandpa driven
- Very clean unit inside and out
- Private sale; save on taxes
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
