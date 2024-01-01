2009 Pontiac Vibe

Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Very low mileage; 67,877 KMs</p><p>- Grandpa driven</p><p>- Very clean unit inside and out</p><p>- Private sale; save on taxes</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us.</p>

67,877 KM

4DR WGN FWD - PRIVATE SALE

4DR WGN FWD - PRIVATE SALE

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

67,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67879Z400939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,877 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- Very low mileage; 67,877 KMs

- Grandpa driven

- Very clean unit inside and out

- Private sale; save on taxes

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

