<p>Super clean All Wheel Drive Crossover SUV/Wagon Light Green metallic metallic with  Panoramic Roof, Heated seats, Air Conditiong, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Subaru builds one of the best all wheel drives paired with fuel economy. Come checkout all the options as well as the spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491</p>

2009 Subaru Forester

177,300 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg

12774824

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SH63689H729920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10884.1
  • Mileage 177,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
