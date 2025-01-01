$9,950+ taxes & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester
X w/Premium Pkg
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10884.1
- Mileage 177,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean All Wheel Drive Crossover SUV/Wagon Light Green metallic metallic with Panoramic Roof, Heated seats, Air Conditiong, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Subaru builds one of the best all wheel drives paired with fuel economy. Come checkout all the options as well as the spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
Westside Sales
