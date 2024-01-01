$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Subaru Impreza
5dr HB WRX STI w/Tech Pkg, Slvr Whl
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,140KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GR89679L800919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,140 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
