2009 Subaru Impreza

208,140 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB WRX STI w/Tech Pkg, Slvr Whl

12019831

2009 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB WRX STI w/Tech Pkg, Slvr Whl

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,140KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GR89679L800919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,140 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-XXXX

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2009 Subaru Impreza