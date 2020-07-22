2009 Subaru Impreza ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Side Curtain Airbags Child safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Side-impact door beams Front & rear crumple zones Exterior tinted windows Trim Body-colour door handles Convenience Dual visor vanity mirrors Rear window defogger w/timer Front passenger seatback pocket Multi-reflector halogen fog lights Embroidered floor mats Halogen projector low-beam/contoured multi-reflector high-beam headlights w/auto-off Comfort Rear seat HVAC ducts Remote keyless entry system w/panic alarm Cargo area light w/on/off switch Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Power Options Pwr windows w/driver window auto-down Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer

Additional Features Lock-Up Torque Converter Collapsible steering column Driver foot rest SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription Chrome Exhaust Tips 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine-inc: i-Active valve lift system Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Illuminated ignition key ring Front door storage compartments Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction Retractable cargo cover Wiper De-icer Cargo area tie-down hooks Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors Lockable & illuminated glove box Leather-wrapped gear selector Front armrest w/console storage Gas strut hood supports Roof rails w/integrated crossbar brackets Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints Centre console coin tray & illuminated tray Console-integrated dual front cup holders Digital clock in dash Air conditioning w/filtration system Door-integrated dual front cup holders Door-integrated dual rear cup holders 12V pwr outlet in dash & armrest console Assist grips at outboard seating positions Map spotlights & dome light w/off delay Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH) Passive safety type collapsible brake pedal SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator Transmission brake/shifter interlock Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade Body-colour aerodynamic side ground effects moulding Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster 2-level heated front seats Illuminated steering wheel audio controls Cargo area grocery bag hook Compact T125/70MD17 spare tire Roof-line rear spoiler w/integrated brake light P205/55VR16 Bridgestone Potenza all-season mud & snow tires 16" x 6.5" 12-spoke aluminum alloy wheels Full-time all-wheel drive-inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch 4-wheel independent suspension-inc: front MacPherson strut w/lower L-arms, rear double wishbone, front stabilizer bar Electronic throttle control (ETC) Platinum spark plugs Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes-inc: front dual-piston calipers, rear single-piston caliper 3-point front seat belts-inc: driver-side ELR, passenger ALR, height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters 3-point rear seat belts-inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA capability-inc: radio data system, (6) premium speakers, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary input jack, SRS CS-Auto audio enhancement 4-speed automatic transmission w/SPORTSHIFT & OD Instrument panel-inc: red illuminated needle analog gauges, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm tachometer, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator, fuel economy, ambient temp, coolant temp indi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.