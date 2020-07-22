Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

196,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2009 Subaru Impreza

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5670270
  Stock #: 07760
  VIN: JF1GH62629H806356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl (White)
  • Interior Colour Ebony ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07760
  • Mileage 196,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i w/Sport Pkg. This car is from Richmond, BC and is as rust-free as you could find anywhere.
Looks great in Satin White Pearl with black interior.
Very nicely equipped with power sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheels, auto trans, etc.
New front brake rotors and brake pads, new front caliper, new rea brake pads, etc.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Side Curtain Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear crumple zones
tinted windows
Body-colour door handles
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Rear window defogger w/timer
Front passenger seatback pocket
Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
Embroidered floor mats
Halogen projector low-beam/contoured multi-reflector high-beam headlights w/auto-off
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Remote keyless entry system w/panic alarm
Cargo area light w/on/off switch
Roof mounted antenna
Pwr windows w/driver window auto-down
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Collapsible steering column
Driver foot rest
SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription
Chrome Exhaust Tips
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine-inc: i-Active valve lift system
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Illuminated ignition key ring
Front door storage compartments
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
Retractable cargo cover
Wiper De-icer
Cargo area tie-down hooks
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Leather-wrapped gear selector
Front armrest w/console storage
Gas strut hood supports
Roof rails w/integrated crossbar brackets
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints
Centre console coin tray & illuminated tray
Console-integrated dual front cup holders
Digital clock in dash
Air conditioning w/filtration system
Door-integrated dual front cup holders
Door-integrated dual rear cup holders
12V pwr outlet in dash & armrest console
Assist grips at outboard seating positions
Map spotlights & dome light w/off delay
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Passive safety type collapsible brake pedal
SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
Transmission brake/shifter interlock
Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade
Body-colour aerodynamic side ground effects moulding
Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser
Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster
2-level heated front seats
Illuminated steering wheel audio controls
Cargo area grocery bag hook
Compact T125/70MD17 spare tire
Roof-line rear spoiler w/integrated brake light
P205/55VR16 Bridgestone Potenza all-season mud & snow tires
16" x 6.5" 12-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
Full-time all-wheel drive-inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
4-wheel independent suspension-inc: front MacPherson strut w/lower L-arms, rear double wishbone, front stabilizer bar
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Platinum spark plugs
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes-inc: front dual-piston calipers, rear single-piston caliper
3-point front seat belts-inc: driver-side ELR, passenger ALR, height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters
3-point rear seat belts-inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA capability-inc: radio data system, (6) premium speakers, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary input jack, SRS CS-Auto audio enhancement
4-speed automatic transmission w/SPORTSHIFT & OD
Instrument panel-inc: red illuminated needle analog gauges, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm tachometer, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator, fuel economy, ambient temp, coolant temp indi...

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

