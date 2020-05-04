Menu
2009 Suzuki Swift

2009 Suzuki Swift

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$3,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,817KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4965246
  • Stock #: 2527
  • VIN: KL5TJ66E19B672527
Exterior Colour
Bright Red (Red)
Interior Colour
Charcoal ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2009 SUZUKI SWIFT; AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING in Winnipeg, MB

5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, CLOTH SEATS, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HARD TOP
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • 1.6L MPFI 16-valve inline 4-cyl engine
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Front door pockets
  • Front centre floor console
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Safety
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • 3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners
Suspension
  • Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (4) speakers
Exterior
  • P185/60R14 all-season tires
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(2) head restraints
Additional Features
  • Sunglass Holder
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver footrest
  • Side-impact beams
  • Front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
  • Manually adjustable mirrors
  • Front ashtray
  • Front & rear door armrests
  • Driver & passenger vanity mirrors
  • Front passenger & rear assist grips
  • Rear seat child seat tether anchorage
  • Front McPherson strut suspension
  • Steel wheels w/wheel covers
  • Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
  • Cup holders (2) front & (1) rear
  • 3-position front map light
  • Driver & passenger front seatback pockets
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, digital clock, light-off/key reminder, fuel warning indicator

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

