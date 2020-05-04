2009 Suzuki Swift

Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD

1.6L MPFI 16-valve inline 4-cyl engine Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Rear Window Defroster Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

Pwr rack & pinion steering Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Remote Fuel Door Release

Halogen Headlamps

Front door pockets

Front centre floor console Trim Body-coloured bumpers Safety Child-proof rear door locks

Dual front airbags

Front side-impact airbags

3-point ELR seat belts for all positions

Front seat belt pre-tensioners Suspension Rear Torsion Beam Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (4) speakers Exterior P185/60R14 all-season tires Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(2) head restraints

Additional Features Sunglass Holder

Front-wheel drive

Driver footrest

Side-impact beams

Front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

Manually adjustable mirrors

Front ashtray

Front & rear door armrests

Driver & passenger vanity mirrors

Front passenger & rear assist grips

Rear seat child seat tether anchorage

Front McPherson strut suspension

Steel wheels w/wheel covers

Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter

Cup holders (2) front & (1) rear

3-position front map light

Driver & passenger front seatback pockets

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, digital clock, light-off/key reminder, fuel warning indicator

