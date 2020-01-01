Menu
2009 Suzuki SX4

130,373 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Hatchback JX

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6219441
  • Stock #: F3PMFV
  • VIN: JS2YB413996206026

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 130,373 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.


Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
XM satellite radio ready
16" aluminum wheels
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

