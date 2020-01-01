2009 Suzuki SX4

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag XM satellite radio ready 16" aluminum wheels Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

