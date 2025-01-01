Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

87,261 KM

$11,899

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

CE Safetied AS-IS

12381978

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE Safetied AS-IS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$11,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,261KM
VIN 2T1BU40E09C030523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Full fabric seat trim
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat w/vertical headrest adjustment

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags

Exterior

Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors

Seating

Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline

Additional Features

vertical headrest adjustment
driver seat vertical adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Toyota Corolla