2009 Toyota Corolla

194,650 KM

Details Description

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

194,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6121458
  • Stock #: 07781
  • VIN: 2TIBU40E69C106987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07781
  • Mileage 194,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Corolla CE. Just in from BC this car has not seen road salt or the harsh MB winters. Loaded with 1.8L engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, keyless entry and more.
Brand NEW All Weather Tires just installed. New Block Heater and recent battery.
CarFax clean with ZERO accidents.
Very nice condition both inside and out.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

