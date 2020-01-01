2009 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Convenience Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

