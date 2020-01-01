Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Corolla

221,070 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE As Traded*Local Vehicle*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE As Traded*Local Vehicle*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6266448
  2. 6266448
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6266448
  • Stock #: F3PPA5
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E19C061473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,070 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 46,115 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 44,800 KM
$15,490 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Taurus Lim...
 61,241 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory