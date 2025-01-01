$8,950+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix
S 5dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback Automatic
2009 Toyota Matrix
S 5dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback Automatic
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2669
- Mileage 201,065 KM
Vehicle Description
World class reliability Toyota Matrix in a rarely seen All Wheel Drive. Clean vehicle comes freshly serviced and safety certified. Cold Air conditioning and strong heat. No major accidents or claims. Comes with a 6 month warranty included in price. Additional time or services added are optional and can be discussed at time of purchase.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc
Email Northstar Motors Inc
Northstar Motors Inc
Call Dealer
204-586-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-586-8335