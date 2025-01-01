Menu
World class reliability Toyota Matrix in a rarely seen All Wheel Drive. Clean vehicle comes freshly serviced and safety certified. Cold Air conditioning and strong heat. No major accidents or claims. Comes with a 6 month warranty included in price. Additional time or services added are optional and can be discussed at time of purchase. 

Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

2009 Toyota Matrix

201,065 KM

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix

S 5dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback Automatic

12767276

2009 Toyota Matrix

S 5dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback Automatic

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,065KM
VIN 2T1LE40E89C004804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2669
  • Mileage 201,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

$8,950

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2009 Toyota Matrix