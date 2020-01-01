Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

172,173 KM

Details Description Features

$5,997

+ tax & licensing
$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

172,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289932
  • Stock #: F3PYK8
  • VIN: 2T1KE40E89C011599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3PYK8
  • Mileage 172,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

