2009 Toyota Matrix

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

