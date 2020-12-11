Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

XRS As Traded*Local Vehicle/Two Sets Of Tires*

2009 Toyota Matrix

XRS As Traded*Local Vehicle/Two Sets Of Tires*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6363308
  2. 6363308
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6363308
  Stock #: F3RC5R
  VIN: 2T1GE40E29C004542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

