$11,788

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

Location

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$11,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5133083
  • Stock #: CCI00265
  • VIN: JTMBK33VX95073002
Exterior Colour
Classic Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Ash (A)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

CERTIFIED 2009 TOYOTA RAV4 EARNED REVIEWER PRAISE FOR OFFERING AMPLE ENGINE POWER AND REFILED SUSPENSION. MOST DRIVERS WILL BE HAPPY WITH THE FOUR-CYLINDER BUT THIS RAV OFFERS 3.5L SIX CYLINDER ENGINE WITH A BOOST OFFERING 269HP, WHICH SMOOTH AND RESPONSIVE. THE RAV4 IS A PRACTICAL, FUE-EFFICIENT CHOICE FOR THE FAMILY. TOUCH DRIVING CONDITIONS? NEED THE MOST RELIABLE SUV IN THE MARKET? TOUGH DRIVING CONDITIONS? DO YOU DEMAND THE BEST DEAL FOR YOUR MONEY? NEED A 4WD SUV BUT YOUR POCKET IS TIGHT!! NO PROBLEM? WE HAVE YOU COVERED!

APPLY FOR FINANCE: https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/
**GET PRE-APPROVED FOR ANY LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME***
PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE GST PST AND LICENSING.

The RAV4 comes in four configurations: with a 3.5-litre six-cylinder and four-speed automatic in four-wheel drive, alloy wheels, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering, air conditioning, ABS, traction control and much more.

We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit? Our 0% in-house lease to own program can help you get into a car today!

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Call us Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 EXT 102 to book an appointment for test drive today! Looking to finance? Let our experts find you the best options to suit your budget.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console box
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Powertrain
  • 4 wheel drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • Transmission oil cooler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Seating
  • Child seat anchor points
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Map lamps
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Side impact beams
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Upper & lower glove boxes
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Front seat mounted side airbags
  • Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
  • High solar energy absorbing glass
  • Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
  • Roof rails & crossbars
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
  • Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • 17" styled-steel wheels
  • Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats w/adjustable driver cushion height
  • Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts
  • Dark silver brushed metallic trim
  • Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
  • Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

