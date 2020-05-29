2009 Toyota RAV4

Convenience Cruise Control

Door Map Pockets

Front/rear cup holders

Front centre console box

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer

Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Exterior Rear Spoiler Powertrain 4 wheel drive

Engine Immobilizer

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD

Transmission oil cooler Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

Retained accessory pwr

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Privacy Glass Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Safety Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator Seating Child seat anchor points

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Overhead sunglass storage

Map lamps

Rear door child safety locks

Front & rear splash guards

Coat hooks

Illuminated ignition key bezel

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel

3-point seat belts for all seating positions

Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

Active front headrests w/whiplash protection

Side impact beams

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Upper & lower glove boxes

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Front seat-back pockets

Front seat mounted side airbags

Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions

Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)

High solar energy absorbing glass

Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover

Roof rails & crossbars

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags

P225/65R17 all-season tires

17" styled-steel wheels

Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats w/adjustable driver cushion height

Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts

Dark silver brushed metallic trim

Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs

3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release

HD battery, starter, alternator & heater

Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp

Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL)

