2009 Toyota RAV4

185,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5863569
  Stock #: 07749
  VIN: 2T3BF33V79W006919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Taupe (A)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07749
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Rav4 4WD, nicely equipped with good km's for the year. Good condition both inside and out. Economical 2.5L 4Cylinder engine.
Runs and drives excellent.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Door Map Pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console box
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Rear Spoiler
4 wheel drive
Engine Immobilizer
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Transmission oil cooler
Digital clock
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Retained accessory pwr
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Illuminated Entry
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Child seat anchor points
60/40 split-folding reclining rear bench seat
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Side impact beams
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Front seat-back pockets
Front seat mounted side airbags
Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
High solar energy absorbing glass
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Roof rails & crossbars
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats w/adjustable driver cushion height
Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauges, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

