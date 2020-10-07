Menu
2009 Toyota RAV4

147,154 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

Base AWD AS-IS WHOLE SALE DIRECT

2009 Toyota RAV4

Base AWD AS-IS WHOLE SALE DIRECT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

147,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6099579
  • Stock #: F3NMPD
  • VIN: 2T3BF33V99W020739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, ABS Traction Control, Power Windows/Locks, AWD & More!
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be delivered via alternative transport. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

