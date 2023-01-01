Menu
2009 Toyota Tacoma

215,053 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab V6 Auto - AS IS

2009 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab V6 Auto - AS IS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

215,053KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116564
  • Stock #: F54X5F
  • VIN: 5TEUU42N79Z629242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,053 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCESS CAB TRD OFF ROAD - SELLING AS IS
- INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE -
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Cigarette lighter
Driver footrest
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Overhead sunglass storage
Assist grips
Front/rear cup holders
Front carpeted floor mats
Front centre console box
Overhead console box
4-spoke tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Fabric headliner
Rear underseat storage compartment
50/50 split rear bench seat w/folding cushions
2nd row console box
Tachometer & coolant temp gauge
Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system

Exterior

Full-Size Spare Tire
Rear Step Bumper
Fender Flares
Halogen Headlamps
Dual rear access doors
Front/rear splash guards
P245/75R16 all-season tires
Composite (SMC) cargo bed
Removable tailgate
Dual manual mirrors

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
2-speed transfer case w/auto-disconnecting differential
HD battery/starter/alternator
Front tow hook
Engine undercover
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs & Bilstein gas shocks
Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/Bilstein gas shocks
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence
127.8" wheelbase
547 kg (1205 lb) maximum payload
6' double-wall box -inc: cargo tie-down points & (4) cleats

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force-limiters
Child seat anchor points
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder belt anchors at all positions

Additional Features

low fuel
Warning lights -inc: low oil

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

