2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Access Cab V6 Auto - AS IS

$14,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 0 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10116564

10116564 Stock #: F54X5F

F54X5F VIN: 5TEUU42N79Z629242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 215,053 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Engine Immobilizer Cigarette lighter Driver footrest Fabric door trim w/map pockets Overhead sunglass storage Assist grips Front/rear cup holders Front carpeted floor mats Front centre console box Overhead console box 4-spoke tilt/telescoping steering wheel Fabric headliner Rear underseat storage compartment 50/50 split rear bench seat w/folding cushions 2nd row console box Tachometer & coolant temp gauge Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system Exterior Full-Size Spare Tire Rear Step Bumper Fender Flares Halogen Headlamps Dual rear access doors Front/rear splash guards P245/75R16 all-season tires Composite (SMC) cargo bed Removable tailgate Dual manual mirrors Mechanical Stainless Steel exhaust system Pwr rack & pinion steering Front stabilizer bar Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes 2-speed transfer case w/auto-disconnecting differential HD battery/starter/alternator Front tow hook Engine undercover 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs & Bilstein gas shocks Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/Bilstein gas shocks Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence 127.8" wheelbase 547 kg (1205 lb) maximum payload 6' double-wall box -inc: cargo tie-down points & (4) cleats Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front seat-mounted side airbags Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force-limiters Child seat anchor points Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags 3-point seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder belt anchors at all positions Additional Features low fuel Warning lights -inc: low oil

