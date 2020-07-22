Menu
2009 Toyota Tacoma

296,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  • Listing ID: 5389577
  • Stock #: 07739
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N09Z602647

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

296,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Graphite (FJ13)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07739
  • Mileage 296,500 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!!! 2009 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4WD. This Tacoma looks great inside and out.
BRAND NEW frame at over $12,000 plus many NEW parts to go with that.
NEW Aftermarket 20" wheels and tires.
Runs and drives excellent. A very nice looking Truck.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Full-Size Spare Tire
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
Center Console
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Engine Immobilizer
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags
FRONT SKID PLATE
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
Rear door child safety locks
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Full carpeting
(3) front/(2) rear cup holders
2-speed windshield wipers
(2) bottle holders
Pwr windows w/lockout feature
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Front & rear mudguards
Deck rail system w/(4) adjustable tie-down cleats
(2) fixed cargo bed tie-down points
Defroster-linked air conditioning
Rear-seat heat ducts
Rear bulkhead storage
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/brake assist
CRS tether anchors for front passenger seat & rear outboard seats
Side-door impact door beams
Argent grille & surround
Fabric door panel inserts
P245/75R16 mud & snow tires
Electronic braking distribution (EBD)
4.0L DOHC EFI 24-valve V6 VVT-i engine
Rear leaf-spring suspension w/staggered outboard-mounted gas shock absorbers
60/40 split rear bench seat w/adjustable headrests, underseat storage
5450# GVWR
Black bumpers, mirrors, door handles & overfenders
Fiber-reinforced sheet-molded composite bed -inc: steel outer panels, storage compartments, rail caps, removable tailgate
LED-illuminated gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, tripmeter, digital clock
Overhead console -inc: maplights, garage door opener bin, sunglasses storage
1-piece frame rails w/8-cross members & fully boxed front sub-frame
5-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission w/(ECT-i), OD
Automatic limited slip differential
Coil-spring double-wishbone front suspension
Pwr ventilated front disc & rear drum w/rear tandem booster brakes
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractor (ELR) at all seating positions -inc: front seat belt pretensioners, force limiters & adjustable shoulder anchors, automatic/emergency locking retractor for front passenger & rear seat belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

