2009 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Front & rear side curtain airbags Driver & front passenger advanced airbags Convenience Center Console Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags

Additional Features FRONT SKID PLATE Front stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive Rear door child safety locks Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering Full carpeting (3) front/(2) rear cup holders 2-speed windshield wipers (2) bottle holders Pwr windows w/lockout feature Tilt & telescopic steering wheel Front & rear mudguards Deck rail system w/(4) adjustable tie-down cleats (2) fixed cargo bed tie-down points Defroster-linked air conditioning Rear-seat heat ducts Rear bulkhead storage 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/brake assist CRS tether anchors for front passenger seat & rear outboard seats Side-door impact door beams Argent grille & surround Fabric door panel inserts P245/75R16 mud & snow tires Electronic braking distribution (EBD) 4.0L DOHC EFI 24-valve V6 VVT-i engine Rear leaf-spring suspension w/staggered outboard-mounted gas shock absorbers 60/40 split rear bench seat w/adjustable headrests, underseat storage 5450# GVWR Black bumpers, mirrors, door handles & overfenders Fiber-reinforced sheet-molded composite bed -inc: steel outer panels, storage compartments, rail caps, removable tailgate LED-illuminated gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, tripmeter, digital clock Overhead console -inc: maplights, garage door opener bin, sunglasses storage 1-piece frame rails w/8-cross members & fully boxed front sub-frame 5-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission w/(ECT-i), OD Automatic limited slip differential Coil-spring double-wishbone front suspension Pwr ventilated front disc & rear drum w/rear tandem booster brakes 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractor (ELR) at all seating positions -inc: front seat belt pretensioners, force limiters & adjustable shoulder anchors, automatic/emergency locking retractor for front passenger & rear seat belts

