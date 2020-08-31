Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

165,166 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,166KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5750976
  • Stock #: 308391
  • VIN: 4T3BK11A19U008391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 308391
  • Mileage 165,166 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Carpeted floor mats
Front centre console box
All Wheel Drive
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
front seat-mounted side air bags
Illuminated Entry
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr
Roof mounted antenna
Tonneau Cover
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Rear Bumper Protector
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Cargo area tie down rings
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
20" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
P245/50R20 all-season tires
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

