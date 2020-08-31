2009 Toyota Venza

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control CARGO LAMP Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Garage Door Remote Door Map Pockets Variable intermittent windshield wipers Carpeted floor mats Front centre console box Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Front & rear side curtain air bags front seat-mounted side air bags Comfort Illuminated Entry Dual Zone Auto Climate Control Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Chrome Exhaust Tip Cargo Net Cargo Mat CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Map lamps Front & rear splash guards Coat hooks Front seat back pockets Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Rear Bumper Protector All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts Stainless steel dual exhaust system Folding pwr heated mirrors Cargo area tie down rings Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags Front passenger air bag status indicator Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp Hill-start assist control (HAC) Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment 20" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks P245/50R20 all-season tires 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows Pwr assisted trunk closer Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes 3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers

