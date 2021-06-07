+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2009 Toyota Venza Base 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Classic Silver Metallic
A7-Light Grey, 4-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System AM/FM/SiriusXM, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-Leveling HID Headlamps, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Chrome-Accented Door Handles, Delay-off headlights, Front Door Handle Touch Sensor Lock/Unlock, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lumbar Support, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Panorama Glass Roof, Power driver seat, Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satin Mahogany Woodgrain-Style Interior Trim, Simulated Leather Door Trim, Smart Key System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, TFT Multi Information Display, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Touring Package w/Suffix C, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6