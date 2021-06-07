Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

136,113 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

4dr Wgn V6 AWD Touring Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

136,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7192370
  • Stock #: F41MNV
  • VIN: 4T3BK11A19U016653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,113 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner


2009 Toyota Venza Base 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Classic Silver Metallic

A7-Light Grey, 4-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System AM/FM/SiriusXM, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-Leveling HID Headlamps, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Chrome-Accented Door Handles, Delay-off headlights, Front Door Handle Touch Sensor Lock/Unlock, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Lumbar Support, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Panorama Glass Roof, Power driver seat, Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satin Mahogany Woodgrain-Style Interior Trim, Simulated Leather Door Trim, Smart Key System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, TFT Multi Information Display, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Touring Package w/Suffix C, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
20" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

