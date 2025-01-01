Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2009 Toyota Yaris

92,098 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Yaris

4dr Sdn Auto Safetied AS-IS

12680652

2009 Toyota Yaris

4dr Sdn Auto Safetied AS-IS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,098KM
VIN JTDBT923091341837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F67MA6
  • Mileage 92,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
P185/60R15 all-season tires

Interior

Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
aux input jack
Full fabric seat trim
Front centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet
Full floor carpeting w/carpeted floor mats

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Intermittent windshield wipers w/mist feature

Safety

Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) headrests

Additional Features

fold down centre armrest
driver seat cushion height

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2009 Toyota Yaris