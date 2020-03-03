2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Convenience Cruise Control

Rain Sensor

Front & Rear Floor Mats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger

Privacy Glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Fog Lamps

Head Curtain Airbags Trim Chrome Grille

Chrome window trim

Leather shift knob Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Power Options Pwr windows

Pwr steering

Heated pwr mirrors Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Independent McPherson strut front suspension Comfort Ambient Lighting

Additional Features SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front & rear stabilizer bars

ambient temp display

Electronic Parking Brake

Independent 4-link rear suspension

(3) 12V pwr outlets

All-season tires

Windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles

Front side thorax airbags

Front airbags

Sliding panoramic sunroof

Multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel

Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Big roof console

Silver roof rack

Bi-xenon automatic headlamps w/AFS

18" "New York" alloy wheels w/anti-theft wheel locks

Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes

2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine

4MOTION all-wheel drive

6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic, OD

40/20/40 split-folding rear bench seat, w/slide & fold-flat, armrest & adjustable backrest

Climatronic dual-zone air conditioning w/pollen, dust & odor filter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.