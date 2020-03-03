2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-222-1400
+ taxes & licensing
Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.
2009 VW TIGUAN**FULLY LOADED**LEATHER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**PANORAMA ROOF**BLUETOOTH**MEMORY SEATS**AWD**MUCH MORE.
All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!
***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***
For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8