2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752771
  • VIN: WVGBV75N39W005612
Exterior Colour
Reflex Silver Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

2009 VW TIGUAN**FULLY LOADED**LEATHER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**PANORAMA ROOF**BLUETOOTH**MEMORY SEATS**AWD**MUCH MORE.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensor
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Head Curtain Airbags
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Chrome window trim
  • Leather shift knob
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr steering
  • Heated pwr mirrors
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • ambient temp display
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Independent 4-link rear suspension
  • (3) 12V pwr outlets
  • All-season tires
  • Windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
  • Front side thorax airbags
  • Front airbags
  • Sliding panoramic sunroof
  • Multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel
  • Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Big roof console
  • Silver roof rack
  • Bi-xenon automatic headlamps w/AFS
  • 18" "New York" alloy wheels w/anti-theft wheel locks
  • Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes
  • 2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
  • 4MOTION all-wheel drive
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic, OD
  • 40/20/40 split-folding rear bench seat, w/slide & fold-flat, armrest & adjustable backrest
  • Climatronic dual-zone air conditioning w/pollen, dust & odor filter

