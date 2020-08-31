2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Rain Sensor Front & Rear Floor Mats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Fog Lamps Head Curtain Airbags Trim Chrome Grille Chrome window trim Leather shift knob Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Power Options Pwr windows Pwr steering Heated pwr mirrors Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Independent McPherson strut front suspension Comfort Ambient Lighting

Additional Features SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front & rear stabilizer bars ambient temp display Electronic Parking Brake Independent 4-link rear suspension (3) 12V pwr outlets All-season tires Windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles Front side thorax airbags Front airbags Sliding panoramic sunroof Multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Big roof console Silver roof rack Bi-xenon automatic headlamps w/AFS 18" "New York" alloy wheels w/anti-theft wheel locks Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes 2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine 4MOTION all-wheel drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic, OD 40/20/40 split-folding rear bench seat, w/slide & fold-flat, armrest & adjustable backrest Climatronic dual-zone air conditioning w/pollen, dust & odor filter

