2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

Highline

Highline

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

66,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5796324
  • VIN: WVGBV75N79W546064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Black (TW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Local Manitoba--No Accident--2009 Volkswagen Tiguan 4 motion is fully loaded w/ all power options, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Bluetooth, All Wheel Dive and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power Train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rain Sensor
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Head Curtain Airbags
Chrome Grille
Chrome window trim
Leather shift knob
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Pwr steering
Heated pwr mirrors
Anti-theft alarm system
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Ambient Lighting
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & rear stabilizer bars
ambient temp display
Electronic Parking Brake
Independent 4-link rear suspension
(3) 12V pwr outlets
All-season tires
Windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Front side thorax airbags
Front airbags
Sliding panoramic sunroof
Multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Big roof console
Silver roof rack
Bi-xenon automatic headlamps w/AFS
18" "New York" alloy wheels w/anti-theft wheel locks
Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes
2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
4MOTION all-wheel drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic, OD
40/20/40 split-folding rear bench seat, w/slide & fold-flat, armrest & adjustable backrest
Climatronic dual-zone air conditioning w/pollen, dust & odor filter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

