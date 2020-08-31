+ taxes & licensing
204-298-0123
312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9
--Local Manitoba--No Accident--2009 Volkswagen Tiguan 4 motion is fully loaded w/ all power options, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Bluetooth, All Wheel Dive and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power Train warranty included.
