Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Acura MDX

214,204 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2010 Acura MDX

2010 Acura MDX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura MDX

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,204KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6497997
  • Stock #: 2399
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H27AH002795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,204 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rearview Camera
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
High beam halogen headlamps
rear window defogger
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Integrated glass antenna
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auxiliary input jack
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear splash guards
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front/rear floormats
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Maintenance Minder system
PWR TAILGATE
Exterior temp indicator
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
HomeLink remote system
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface
(3) 12 volt pwr outlets
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Trailer stability assist
P255/55R18 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)
Battery management system
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings
Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
Info display w/date, time, compass
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls, (2) memory settings
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, (2) memory settings
10-way pwr driver/8-way pwr passenger heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr lumbar support, (2) memory settings
253-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer/MP3/WMA -inc: speed-sensitive volume compensation, (8) speakers w/subwoofer, (2) memory settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2011 Mercedes-Benz M...
 168,526 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac SRX Le...
 127,049 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 35i
 122,407 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory