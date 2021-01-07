2010 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Rearview Camera 3-point rear seatbelts Child-proof rear door locks Front vented/rear solid disc brakes 3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer High beam halogen headlamps Windows rear window defogger Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Comfort Active front headrests Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Power Options Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auxiliary input jack 18" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear splash guards Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front/rear floormats Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Maintenance Minder system PWR TAILGATE Exterior temp indicator Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm Rear roofline spoiler LED taillamps Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators HomeLink remote system HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface (3) 12 volt pwr outlets Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection Multi-info display Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer (4) cargo tie-down anchors 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers Trailer stability assist P255/55R18 all-season tires High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row) Battery management system Dual outlet exhaust Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close 3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine HD automatic transmission oil cooler Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights Info display w/date, time, compass 6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI* Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls, (2) memory settings Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, (2) memory settings 10-way pwr driver/8-way pwr passenger heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr lumbar support, (2) memory settings 253-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer/MP3/WMA -inc: speed-sensitive volume compensation, (8) speakers w/subwoofer, (2) memory settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.