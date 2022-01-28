$13,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura MDX
AWD 4dr Elite Pkg
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
$13,499
- Listing ID: 8260449
- Stock #: 300111
- VIN: 2HNYD2H72AH000111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 220,377 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Value Options:
- Memory Seat
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Front Heated & Cooled Seats
- Rear Heated Seats
- Third Row Seats
- Rear A/C
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204) 615-6979
Vehicle Features
