2010 Acura RDX

162,332 KM

Details

$16,993

+ tax & licensing
$16,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2010 Acura RDX

2010 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

2010 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$16,993

+ taxes & licensing

162,332KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159953
  • Stock #: F55JBB
  • VIN: 5J8TB1H28AA800173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladlum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F55JBB
  • Mileage 162,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system
Reverse camera display in rearview mirror

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
Chip-resistant lower body panels
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Lift-up tailgate
High intensity discharge automatic headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Exterior temperature indicator
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel filler door release
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Remote entry system
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Maintenance Minder system
Illuminated glove box
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
Multi-info display
Cargo shade
60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
Hard cargo cover lid
Tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Dual lluminated vanity mirrors
Flip open door pockets
Rear door pockets
Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights, glove compartment light

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, Grade Logic Control
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface w/steering wheel-mounted controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

