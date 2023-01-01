2010 Acura RDX

$16,993 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 3 3 2 K M Used

F55JBB VIN: 5J8TB1H28AA800173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Palladlum Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,332 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Heated Mirrors Side Curtain Airbags Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners Child-proof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system Reverse camera display in rearview mirror Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Xenon Headlights Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES 18" Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured bumpers Front & rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors Chip-resistant lower body panels P235/55R18 all-season tires Lift-up tailgate High intensity discharge automatic headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Front Cup Holders Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Exterior temperature indicator Front/rear floor mats Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Remote fuel filler door release Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Remote entry system (2) 12V pwr outlets Maintenance Minder system Illuminated glove box Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear centre armrest w/cupholder Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer Multi-info display Cargo shade 60/40 split folding rear seat w/armrest Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console HomeLink universal remote Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration Hard cargo cover lid Tilt & telescoping steering wheel w/audio/cruise controls Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator Dual lluminated vanity mirrors Flip open door pockets Rear door pockets Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights, glove compartment light Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Pwr rack & pinion steering Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Automatic Transmission Cooler Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Drive-by-wire throttle 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, Grade Logic Control Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar 2.3L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC turbocharged 4-cyl intercooled engine Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface w/steering wheel-mounted controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

