Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi A5

117,935 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2010 Audi A5

2010 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto quattro 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto quattro 2.0L

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,935KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7316480
  • Stock #: 2586
  • VIN: WAULFBFR9AA008362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,935 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US

@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Jim @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2006 Hummer H3 Sport...
 201,038 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 76,423 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 168,589 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory