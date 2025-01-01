$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Audi Q5
Quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 4677
- Mileage 184,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer #1747)
3.2L V6 Engine AWD
Clean Title
Manitoba Safety Certified
FEATURES:
6 Cylinder
5 Passenger
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Power Locks
Power Steering
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Traction Control
Asking: $8,999 + taxes
Call us today:
(204)-999-9500
Just 6 mins from Polo Park Mall!
www.autosavewpg.com
Disclaimer: While all information is believed to be accurate, please verify any details with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
