Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=49 data-end=77><strong data-start=49 data-end=77>Auto Save (Dealer #1747)</strong></p> <p data-start=79 data-end=127>2010 AUDI Q5 QUATTRO 184,580 KM<br data-start=110 data-end=113 /> 3.2L V6 Engine AWD</p> <p data-start=129 data-end=176><strong data-start=129 data-end=144>Clean Title</strong><br data-start=144 data-end=147 /> <strong data-start=147 data-end=176>Manitoba Safety Certified</strong></p> <p data-start=178 data-end=193><strong data-start=178 data-end=191>FEATURES:</strong></p> <ul data-start=194 data-end=406> <li data-start=194 data-end=208> <p data-start=196 data-end=208>6 Cylinder</p> </li> <li data-start=209 data-end=224> <p data-start=211 data-end=224>5 Passenger</p> </li> <li data-start=225 data-end=245> <p data-start=227 data-end=245>Air Conditioning</p> </li> <li data-start=246 data-end=261> <p data-start=248 data-end=261>AM/FM Radio</p> </li> <li data-start=262 data-end=275> <p data-start=264 data-end=275>Bluetooth</p> </li> <li data-start=276 data-end=294> <p data-start=278 data-end=294>Cruise Control</p> </li> <li data-start=295 data-end=311> <p data-start=297 data-end=311>Heated Seats</p> </li> <li data-start=312 data-end=327> <p data-start=314 data-end=327>Power Locks</p> </li> <li data-start=328 data-end=346> <p data-start=330 data-end=346>Power Steering</p> </li> <li data-start=347 data-end=364> <p data-start=349 data-end=364>Power Windows</p> </li> <li data-start=365 data-end=387> <p data-start=367 data-end=387>Sunroof / Moonroof</p> </li> <li data-start=388 data-end=406> <p data-start=390 data-end=406>Traction Control</p> </li> </ul> <p data-start=408 data-end=434><strong data-start=408 data-end=434>Asking: $8,999 + taxes</strong></p> <p data-start=436 data-end=488><strong data-start=436 data-end=454>Call us today:</strong><br data-start=454 data-end=457 /> (204)-774-8900<br data-start=471 data-end=474 /> (204)-999-9500</p> <p data-start=490 data-end=586>Just 6 mins from Polo Park Mall!<br data-start=522 data-end=525 /> 1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba<br data-start=564 data-end=567 /> www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p data-start=588 data-end=772><strong data-start=588 data-end=603>Disclaimer:</strong> While all information is believed to be accurate, please verify any details with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

2010 Audi Q5

184,580 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Audi Q5

Quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13072222

2010 Audi Q5

Quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 13072222
  2. 13072222
  3. 13072222
  4. 13072222
  5. 13072222
  6. 13072222
  7. 13072222
  8. 13072222
  9. 13072222
  10. 13072222
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,580KM
VIN WA1LKCFP6AA055944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4677
  • Mileage 184,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer #1747)


2010 AUDI Q5 QUATTRO 184,580 KM
3.2L V6 Engine AWD


Clean Title
Manitoba Safety Certified


FEATURES:




  • 6 Cylinder




  • 5 Passenger




  • Air Conditioning




  • AM/FM Radio




  • Bluetooth




  • Cruise Control




  • Heated Seats




  • Power Locks




  • Power Steering




  • Power Windows




  • Sunroof / Moonroof




  • Traction Control



Asking: $8,999 + taxes


Call us today:
(204)-774-8900
(204)-999-9500


Just 6 mins from Polo Park Mall!
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com


 


Disclaimer: While all information is believed to be accurate, please verify any details with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

Used 2010 Audi Q5 Quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Audi Q5 Quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium 184,580 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 102,570 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback 5dr Manual LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback 5dr Manual LX 144,225 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2010 Audi Q5