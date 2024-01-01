$12,999+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW 528
2010 BMW 528
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,621KM
VIN WBANV1C5XAC443936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5NC5U
- Mileage 127,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Front/rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Driver seat memory
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Fully-finished trunk
8-function on-board computer
Extended check control vehicle monitoring system
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Front centre armrest w/climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front fascia & rear armrest
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Pwr interior trunk release
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
60/40 through-load rear bench seat w/ski bag
Sun visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Chrome-plated door entry sills w/"BMW" designation
3-spoke heated leather multi-function steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
(3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable
iDrive -inc: condition based service (CBS) display, (7) direct access keys
3-stage heated 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: pwr headrests, driver seat memory
Lighting pkg-inc: door handle, front footwell, entry lights
Exterior
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Pwr glass sunroof
Body-coloured front/rear bumpers
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Halogen free-form foglights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Auto-dimming pwr heated body-coloured mirrors w/blue tint & memory
17" x 7.5" double-spoke alloy wheels (style 278) -inc: P225/50R17 all-season tires
Bi-xenon automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, luminous corona rings
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Engine start/stop button
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Drop down tool kit in trunk
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, steplessly variable intake system, Valvetronic
Twin chrome-plated exhaust tips
Media / Nav / Comm
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Bluetooth wireless technology
Satellite radio prep
Additional Features
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
comfort open/close
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
residual/rest heat & max A/C functions
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
luminous corona rings
3-stage heated 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: pwr headrests
Bi-xenon automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
