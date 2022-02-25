Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Buick Enclave

143,893 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2010 Buick Enclave

2010 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CX

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

143,893KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8285127
  • Stock #: 2817
  • VIN: 5GALVAED8AJ190742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 2817
  • Mileage 143,893 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2007 Honda Pilot 4WD...
 249,166 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2008 Land Rover LR2 ...
 218,800 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 149,572 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory