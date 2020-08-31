Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Cadillac SRX

99,876 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac SRX

2010 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Luxury

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5744538
  • Stock #: F3JYEW
  • VIN: 3GYFNDEY1AS613413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3JYEW
  • Mileage 99,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2013 Buick Verano Le...
 63,500 KM
$11,983 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,572 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona SX *...
 39,694 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory