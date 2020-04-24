2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

Safety Driver Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC FLEX-FUEL ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD)

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.