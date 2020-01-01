Menu
2010 Chevrolet Aveo

136,975 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

LT

LT

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6233574
  • Stock #: 4126
  • VIN: 3G1TC5DE3AL114126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI ACCENT LT: SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC

SUN ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, DUAL AIR BAGS, ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, MP3 CAPABILITY, TELESCOPE, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, CLAD WHEELS, POWER MIRRORS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear seat heating ducts
Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Rear window defogger w/timer
Deluxe instrument panel -inc: analog instrumentation & tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
Digital clock
4-speakers
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child security rear door locks
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
Pwr windows
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: outboard height adjustable headrests
Vehicle theft deterrent w/electronic immobilizer
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Colour-keyed bumpers
Windshield top band tint
Manual remote release fuel door opener
Rearview mirror w/tilt
Oil pan heater
Front McPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension
HD stainless steel exhaust system
Front variable intermittent wipers
Oil life monitoring system
Smokers pkg -inc: ashtray & lighter
Centre console 12V pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
1.6L DOHC MFI ECOTEC 4-CYL ENGINE
Push button remote trunk release
Body-coloured manual folding heated pwr mirrors
Silver-painted accent trim w/charcoal interior
Rear in-glass antenna
Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left
Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

