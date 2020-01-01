2010 Chevrolet Aveo

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Rear seat heating ducts Convenience Cruise Control Dual visor vanity mirrors Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Rear window defogger w/timer Deluxe instrument panel -inc: analog instrumentation & tachometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock 4-speakers Safety Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child security rear door locks Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters Power Options Pwr windows Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side airbags 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: outboard height adjustable headrests Security Vehicle theft deterrent w/electronic immobilizer

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Colour-keyed bumpers Windshield top band tint Manual remote release fuel door opener Rearview mirror w/tilt Oil pan heater Front McPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension HD stainless steel exhaust system Front variable intermittent wipers Oil life monitoring system Smokers pkg -inc: ashtray & lighter Centre console 12V pwr outlet Driver & front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system 1.6L DOHC MFI ECOTEC 4-CYL ENGINE Push button remote trunk release Body-coloured manual folding heated pwr mirrors Silver-painted accent trim w/charcoal interior Rear in-glass antenna Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar

