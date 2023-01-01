$14,995+ tax & licensing
204-255-1297
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 1LT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 10354380
- Stock #: A9223084
- VIN: 2G1FB1EV7A9223084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 131,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
**Comes Safetied**
NEW ADDRESS: 2850 Dugald Road
This stunning 2010 Chevrolet Camaro is ready to take you anywhere in integrated cruise control and a 3.6L V6. Some of the other feature comforts include on-star availability, power seats, power windows, keyless entry, and optional XM-radio.
Come down to 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
