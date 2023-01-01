Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

131,440 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1693259351
  2. 1693259350
  3. 1693259350
  4. 1693259350
  5. 1693259410
  6. 1693259411
  7. 1693259410
  8. 1693259410
  9. 1693259410
  10. 1693259411
  11. 1693259410
  12. 1693259411
  13. 1693259411
  14. 1693259410
  15. 1693259410
  16. 1693259410
  17. 1693259410
  18. 1693259410
  19. 1693259410
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354380
  • Stock #: A9223084
  • VIN: 2G1FB1EV7A9223084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A9223084
  • Mileage 131,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

**Comes Safetied**

NEW ADDRESS: 2850 Dugald Road

This stunning 2010 Chevrolet Camaro is ready to take you anywhere in integrated cruise control and a 3.6L V6. Some of the other feature comforts include on-star availability, power seats, power windows, keyless entry, and optional XM-radio.

Come down to  2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

  •  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

2011 Dodge Charger 4...
 241,705 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 244,263 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 287,852 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory