Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS RS LOW KMS! Leather Sunroof Navigation HID/LED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS RS LOW KMS! Leather Sunroof Navigation HID/LED

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 4986024
  2. 4986024
  3. 4986024
  4. 4986024
  5. 4986024
  6. 4986024
  7. 4986024
  8. 4986024
  9. 4986024
  10. 4986024
  11. 4986024
  12. 4986024
  13. 4986024
Contact Seller

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,526KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4986024
  • Stock #: 110913
  • VIN: 2g1fk1ej7a9110913
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2SS RS PKG 6.2L Auto NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL MB Car, leather sunroof Htd seats Remote starter, 1SB Pkg HID/LED over $50,000 new!!!! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Home Link System
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2010 MINI Cooper Har...
 61,000 KM
$9,991 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 73,840 KM
$11,991 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 A...
 53,658 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Send A Message