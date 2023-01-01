Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

106,000 KM

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622798
  • VIN: 1G1AD1F52A7180326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean and Low Km's, Just Safetied including a full service, Sporty 2 Door, Reliable 2.2 Litre engine with Automatic Transmission Very  Economical to own & operate. Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioned with  Power  windows locks and mirrors,   Carfax report available. Reasonably Priced at $8,450. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

