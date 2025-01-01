Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

187,576 KM

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 1LT

13171031

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 1LT

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,576KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNALDEWXA6261771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,576 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT – $5,990 + tax
VIN: 2CNALDEWXA6261771 | Mileage: 187,576 km

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

SPACIOUS FAMILY CROSSOVER – AFFORDABLE RELIABILITY!

Looking for a practical, family-friendly SUV that fits your budget? This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT delivers spacious comfort, modern features, and dependable transportation—perfect for families needing affordable versatility.

Key Features:
✅ 2.4L 4-cylinder engine – Efficient power with good fuel economy
✅ Spacious 5-passenger interior – Roomy seating with 31.5 cu.ft. cargo (63.7 cu.ft. seats folded)
✅ Clean cloth interior – Comfortable, well-maintained cabin
✅ Power windows, locks, mirrors – All convenience features
✅ Cruise control, A/C – Highway comfort for long drives
✅ Roof rails – Ready for cargo carriers or bike racks
✅ Alloy wheels – Stylish appearance

Perfect For:
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Families needing spacious, affordable transportation
🚗 Daily commuters wanting practical cargo space
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking value
🎒 Active lifestyles requiring versatile hauling
🌍 Anyone wanting a reliable crossover SUV

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable family SUVs at this price don't last—serious buyers only!

#ChevroletEquinox #FamilySUV #AffordableSUV #Crossover #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #SpaciousInterior #ReliableTransportation

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

204-589-XXXX

(click to show)

204-589-6047

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2010 Chevrolet Equinox