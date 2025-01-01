$5,990+ taxes & licensing
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,576 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT – $5,990 + tax
VIN: 2CNALDEWXA6261771 | Mileage: 187,576 km
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
SPACIOUS FAMILY CROSSOVER – AFFORDABLE RELIABILITY!
Looking for a practical, family-friendly SUV that fits your budget? This 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT delivers spacious comfort, modern features, and dependable transportation—perfect for families needing affordable versatility.
Key Features:
✅ 2.4L 4-cylinder engine – Efficient power with good fuel economy
✅ Spacious 5-passenger interior – Roomy seating with 31.5 cu.ft. cargo (63.7 cu.ft. seats folded)
✅ Clean cloth interior – Comfortable, well-maintained cabin
✅ Power windows, locks, mirrors – All convenience features
✅ Cruise control, A/C – Highway comfort for long drives
✅ Roof rails – Ready for cargo carriers or bike racks
✅ Alloy wheels – Stylish appearance
Perfect For:
👨👩👧👦 Families needing spacious, affordable transportation
🚗 Daily commuters wanting practical cargo space
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking value
🎒 Active lifestyles requiring versatile hauling
🌍 Anyone wanting a reliable crossover SUV
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable family SUVs at this price don't last—serious buyers only!
Vehicle Features
