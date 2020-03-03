2010 Chevrolet Equinox

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Front Halogen Fog Lights
- Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
- Halogen composite headlamps w/auto lamp control
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Roof mounted antenna
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield & front door glass
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Extended life engine coolant
- Safety
-
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
- 3-point safety belts in all rear positions
- Security
-
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows w/express down
- Additional Features
-
- Body Colour Door Handles
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Non-locking glove box
- 120 amp alternator
- Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
- Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
- Active electronic all wheel drive
- 16" compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
- Charcoal roof side rails
- Body colour fascia w/charcoal lower
- Body colour folding heated pwr mirrors
- Manual rear liftgate w/fixed glass
- Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column
- Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
- Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
- Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
- Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
- Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
- Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
- Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
- Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
- Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- Centre console -inc: includes armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
- (4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
- 80-watt 6-speaker audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
- 4-way driver seat w/pwr up/down/lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
- Chrome accents -inc: grille, headlamps, side windows, liftgate
- 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
- Stainless steel single exhaust system
- 1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
- 2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine
- 525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
- Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground
- 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
- Soft Ride suspension system
- Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
- Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
- Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, I/P, deep centre console
