2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$9,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,300KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752759
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEW5A6268025
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Rear intermittent wiper
  • Front Halogen Fog Lights
  • Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
  • Halogen composite headlamps w/auto lamp control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Roof mounted antenna
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield & front door glass
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Extended life engine coolant
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • 3-point safety belts in all rear positions
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/express down
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Non-locking glove box
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
  • Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
  • Active electronic all wheel drive
  • 16" compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
  • Charcoal roof side rails
  • Body colour fascia w/charcoal lower
  • Body colour folding heated pwr mirrors
  • Manual rear liftgate w/fixed glass
  • Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column
  • Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
  • Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
  • Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
  • Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
  • Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
  • Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Centre console -inc: includes armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
  • (4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
  • 80-watt 6-speaker audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
  • 4-way driver seat w/pwr up/down/lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
  • Chrome accents -inc: grille, headlamps, side windows, liftgate
  • 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
  • Stainless steel single exhaust system
  • 1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
  • 2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine
  • 525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
  • Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground
  • 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
  • Soft Ride suspension system
  • Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
  • Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, I/P, deep centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

