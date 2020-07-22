Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

97,059 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  • Listing ID: 5385782
  • Stock #: 2073
  • VIN: 2CNFLNEW2A6402084

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

97,059KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,059 KM

Vehicle Description

+HEATED LEATHER SEAT!+LOW KM!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper
Front Halogen Fog Lights
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Halogen composite headlamps w/auto lamp control
Compass
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof mounted antenna
rear window defogger
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield & front door glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Extended life engine coolant
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
3-point safety belts in all rear positions
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Pwr windows w/express down
Body Colour Door Handles
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Non-locking glove box
120 amp alternator
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Active electronic all wheel drive
16" compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Charcoal roof side rails
Body colour fascia w/charcoal lower
Body colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Manual rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Centre console -inc: includes armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
(4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
Chrome accents -inc: grille, headlamps, side windows, liftgate
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Stainless steel single exhaust system
1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
Soft Ride suspension system
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, I/P, deep centre console
Pioneer premium 250-watt 8-speaker sound system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

