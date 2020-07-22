2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Body Colour Door Handles

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Non-locking glove box

120 amp alternator

Charcoal lower rocker mouldings

Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Active electronic all wheel drive

16" compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor

Charcoal roof side rails

Body colour fascia w/charcoal lower

Body colour folding heated pwr mirrors

Manual rear liftgate w/fixed glass

Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column

Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation

Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets

Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles

Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags

Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection

Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash

Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door

Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Centre console -inc: includes armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage

(4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area

Chrome accents -inc: grille, headlamps, side windows, liftgate

3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)

Stainless steel single exhaust system

1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity

2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine

525 CCA battery w/rundown protection

Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground

4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist

Soft Ride suspension system

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display

8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat

Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts

Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls

Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, I/P, deep centre console