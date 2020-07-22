2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Uplevel halogen projector style headlamps w/auto lamp control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield & front door glass
Extended life engine coolant
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
3-point safety belts in all rear positions
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Pwr windows w/express down
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Active electronic all wheel drive
16" compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Charcoal roof side rails w/chrome inserts
Body colour fascia w/bright skid plates
Chrome folding heated pwr mirrors
Pwr rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Driver seat & exterior mirror memory settings
Rear cargo security cover
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Centre console -inc: includes armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
(4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
Chrome accents -inc: grille, headlamps, side windows, liftgate
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Stainless steel single exhaust system
1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
Soft Ride suspension system
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Pioneer premium 250-watt 8-speaker sound system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, I/P, deep centre console, inside door handles, door secondary storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.