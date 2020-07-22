Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,399

+ tax & licensing
$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  Listing ID: 5389565
  VIN: 2CNFLGEW3A6354798

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Steel Metallic (Gray)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper
Front Halogen Fog Lights
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Uplevel halogen projector style headlamps w/auto lamp control
Compass
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof mounted antenna
rear window defogger
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light tint windshield & front door glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Extended life engine coolant
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
3-point safety belts in all rear positions
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Pwr windows w/express down
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Park Assist
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Non-locking glove box
120 amp alternator
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Active electronic all wheel drive
16" compact spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel column
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Charcoal roof side rails w/chrome inserts
Body colour fascia w/bright skid plates
Chrome folding heated pwr mirrors
Pwr rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Driver seat & exterior mirror memory settings
Rear cargo security cover
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
Multi-Flex rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Centre console -inc: includes armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
(4) 12 volt pwr points -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
Chrome accents -inc: grille, headlamps, side windows, liftgate
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Stainless steel single exhaust system
1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
2.4L DOHC DI VVT L4 engine
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
Dinghy towable w/all wheels on ground
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
Soft Ride suspension system
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Pioneer premium 250-watt 8-speaker sound system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, I/P, deep centre console, inside door handles, door secondary storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

