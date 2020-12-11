2010 Chevrolet Equinox

*****WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*****7 DAY INSURANCE****3 MONTH WARRANTY*****DISINFECTED BEFORE YOU TAKE DELIVERY*****MB SAFETY*****CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*****CLEAN TITLE ONLY*****FINANCING AVAILABLE*****ONCE OWNER, NICE AWD, AUTO, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WIL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY! ONLY 148 KMS!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
coolant
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Lumbar
engine oil
4
Radio: AM/FM
range
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Headlights: auto on/off
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Gauge: oil pressure
Antenna type: mast
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power outlet(s): 12V
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Storage: front seatback
Assist handle: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Total speakers: 6
Upholstery: premium cloth
Alternator: 120 amps
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Grille color: chrome surround
Rear wiper: variable intermittent
Rear brake width: 0.78
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Axle ratio: 3.53
Battery rating: 525 CCA
Window defogger: rear
Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system
Watts: 80
Steering wheel trim: vinyl
Tire fill alert
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
with washer
