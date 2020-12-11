2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Compass Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning

Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar coolant Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Lumbar engine oil 4 Radio: AM/FM range Front Brake Type: Disc Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Headlights: auto on/off Side mirrors: driver side only heated Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Gauge: oil pressure Antenna type: mast Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power outlet(s): 12V Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Storage: front seatback Assist handle: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Power door locks: anti-lockout Wheels: painted aluminum Auxiliary audio input: jack Battery: maintenance-free Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Total speakers: 6 Upholstery: premium cloth Alternator: 120 amps Armrests: rear center with cupholders Grille color: chrome surround Rear wiper: variable intermittent Rear brake width: 0.78 Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Axle ratio: 3.53 Battery rating: 525 CCA Window defogger: rear Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system Watts: 80 Steering wheel trim: vinyl Tire fill alert single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure with washer

