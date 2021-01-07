2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.