2010 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
Location
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
118,184KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9588172
- Stock #: T23160C
- VIN: 2CNFLNEY4A6323629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust 18 x 7 painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp alternator 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79.1L fuel tank 2...
