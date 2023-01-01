Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Immaculate 2010 Impala LS sedan with only 190014 kms. 3.5L V6, strong reliable and quiet. Local one owner with no majors accidents or rust issues. Freshly safetied and ready for reliable service. </p><br>Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

2010 Chevrolet Impala

190,014 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LS

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

  1. 10775031
  2. 10775031
  3. 10775031
  4. 10775031
  5. 10775031
  6. 10775031
  7. 10775031
  8. 10775031
  9. 10775031
  10. 10775031
  11. 10775031
  12. 10775031
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
190,014KM
Used
VIN 2G1WA5EK3A1221752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2629
  • Mileage 190,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate 2010 Impala LS sedan with only 190014 kms. 3.5L V6, strong reliable and quiet. Local one owner with no majors accidents or rust issues. Freshly safetied and ready for reliable service. 


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc

Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" 212,792 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS 167,101 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 166,598 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Call Dealer

204-586-XXXX

(click to show)

204-586-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Impala