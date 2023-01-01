$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LS
2010 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LS
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
190,014KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2G1WA5EK3A1221752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2629
- Mileage 190,014 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Immaculate 2010 Impala LS sedan with only 190014 kms. 3.5L V6, strong reliable and quiet. Local one owner with no majors accidents or rust issues. Freshly safetied and ready for reliable service.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" 212,792 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS 167,101 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 166,598 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Email Northstar Motors Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
Call Dealer
204-586-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2010 Chevrolet Impala