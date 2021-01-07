Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

170,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Fully Loaded Z71 Sunroof! 6.2L

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Fully Loaded Z71 Sunroof! 6.2L

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

170,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6426743
  • Stock #: 10259.0
  • VIN: 3GCRKTE26AG286592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10259.0
  • Mileage 170,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded! Sunroof! NAVI, Backup Camera! Remote Start! Super Clean! New Ball Joints! 6.2L V8! CREW CAB W/ 18Goodyear ALL TERRAIN Tires Just took on trade!! 4x4 Local Manitoba Truck with no major accident claims.!! Very Well cared for. 4x4 ! Fully Loaded, &bed liner !! with all the options you need and want!, Great set of conveniences, AC Tilt Cruise, Power windows and locks, Trailer Hitch, , 18wheels with with New tires. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... A Carproof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this great truck for a test drive. With this mileage and condition it is Very fairly priced at $17,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees! $17,950 Plus taxes. Additional warranty available at a very reasonable price.

Interested? Were here to serve you. Call us at 204 488-3793, email, or see more of our dealerships browse our website. We're located at 1461 Waverly street R3T 0P7 on the West side of Waverley just south of Mcgillivray Boulevard between Clarence and Chevrier , Just look for our red white and Blue flags and you have found south Winnipeg's friendliest used car dealer. For your protection a variety of Lubrico warranties are available.
Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM

Check out our Instagram @westsidesale

Call (204) 488-3793 or TEXT (204)514-1461
DP#9491
Check us out on instagram @westsidesale or like us on facebook @westsideonwaverley

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

