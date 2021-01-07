2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fully Loaded! Sunroof! NAVI, Backup Camera! Remote Start! Super Clean! New Ball Joints! 6.2L V8! CREW CAB W/ 18Goodyear ALL TERRAIN Tires Just took on trade!! 4x4 Local Manitoba Truck with no major accident claims.!! Very Well cared for. 4x4 ! Fully Loaded, &bed liner !! with all the options you need and want!, Great set of conveniences, AC Tilt Cruise, Power windows and locks, Trailer Hitch, , 18wheels with with New tires. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... A Carproof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this great truck for a test drive. With this mileage and condition it is Very fairly priced at $17,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees! $17,950 Plus taxes. Additional warranty available at a very reasonable price.
Interested? Were here to serve you. Call us at 204 488-3793, email, or see more of our dealerships browse our website. We're located at 1461 Waverly street R3T 0P7 on the West side of Waverley just south of Mcgillivray Boulevard between Clarence and Chevrier , Just look for our red white and Blue flags and you have found south Winnipeg's friendliest used car dealer. For your protection a variety of Lubrico warranties are available.
Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check out our Instagram @westsidesale
Call (204) 488-3793 or TEXT (204)514-1461
DP#9491
Check us out on instagram @westsidesale or like us on facebook @westsideonwaverley
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7