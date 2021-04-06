Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

96,193 KM

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

LS Cheyenne Edition

LS Cheyenne Edition

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

96,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6976562
  • Stock #: 414010
  • VIN: 3GCRKREA4AG131842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,193 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

