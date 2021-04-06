2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 1 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6976562

6976562 Stock #: 414010

414010 VIN: 3GCRKREA4AG131842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 96,193 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.