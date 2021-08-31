2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
Act quick and save!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Traded Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.
**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4