2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$9,650 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679542

7679542 Stock #: F47D7N

F47D7N VIN: 1GCSKREA1AZ283451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sheer Silver Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # F47D7N

Mileage 186,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.