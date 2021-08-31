Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

143,000 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Long Box 4.3 V6 Good on Gas

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Long Box 4.3 V6 Good on Gas

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7824099
  VIN: 1gcpcpexxaz125606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean 2010 Chevy 1500 WT Long Box 2wd AC Tilt Cruise Manual Windows and Locks! Key entry and Nice Tires! All the things you look for in a gentley used pickup! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! Fresh oil change and safety & more! Power Windows and locks!
Priced $10950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
DEALER PERMIT #9491

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

