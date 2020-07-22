2010 Chrysler 300

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Brake/Park Interlock Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags Convenience Compact Spare Tire Passenger Assist Handles Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers analog clock Automatic halogen headlamps Full-length centre floor console Electroluminescent instrumentation 12V pwr outlet in floor console Comfort Illuminated Entry Day/night rearview mirror Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat Exterior tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Trim Argent Grille w/Bright Accents

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Tip Start Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column 160-amp alternator Chrome Exterior Mirrors Front license plate bracket Bright door handles Full floor carpeting Pwr trunklid release 3.64 Axle Ratio Inside emergency trunk lid release Rear door child protection locks Illuminated Front Cupholders Child seat upper tether anchorages Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Bright Interior Accents Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Chrome headlamp bezels Lower bodyside cladding Satin silver lock knobs 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling Rear window integrated antenna Driver & passenger manual lumbar adjust Rear armrest & cup holder 3-point rear centre seatbelt Pwr 8-way driver seat Pwr exterior mirrors P215/65R17 all-season BSW tires 220 KPH speedometer 17" x 7.0" aluminum wheels 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy

