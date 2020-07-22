Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

167,734 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Touring

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  • Listing ID: 5406680
  • Stock #: 2076
  • VIN: 2C3CA5CV2AH189170

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

167,734KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,734 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags
Compact Spare Tire
Passenger Assist Handles
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Automatic halogen headlamps
Full-length centre floor console
Electroluminescent instrumentation
12V pwr outlet in floor console
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
4-wheel independent suspension
(4) speakers
Sentry key theft deterrent system
60/40 split-folding rear seat
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Argent Grille w/Bright Accents
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
160-amp alternator
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Bright door handles
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
3.64 Axle Ratio
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Rear door child protection locks
Illuminated Front Cupholders
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Bright Interior Accents
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Chrome headlamp bezels
Lower bodyside cladding
Satin silver lock knobs
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
Rear window integrated antenna
Driver & passenger manual lumbar adjust
Rear armrest & cup holder
3-point rear centre seatbelt
Pwr 8-way driver seat
Pwr exterior mirrors
P215/65R17 all-season BSW tires
220 KPH speedometer
17" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

